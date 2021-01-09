Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $366.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -133.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

