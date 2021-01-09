Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,874,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $166.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

