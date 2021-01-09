Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,936 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.