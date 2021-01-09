Diversified Trust Co Purchases 361 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,192 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.17.

BLK stock opened at $756.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $704.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $759.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

