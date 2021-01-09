Diversified Trust Co Purchases 746 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $199,612,000 after purchasing an additional 113,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.41. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $193.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.