Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,156 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 242.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,508 shares of company stock worth $25,543,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EW stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.