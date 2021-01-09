Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,156 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 242.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,508 shares of company stock worth $25,543,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Shares of EW stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

