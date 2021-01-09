Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,563 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,807.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,847.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,766.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,602.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,809.25.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

