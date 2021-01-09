Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,589 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

