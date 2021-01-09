Diversified Trust Co Sells 16,426 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,426 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $210.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average of $174.92. The company has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

