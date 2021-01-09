Diversified Trust Co Sells 31,405 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 31,405 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 358,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 47,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,819 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 32,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.