Diversified Trust Co Sells 583 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,577,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Linde by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

NYSE LIN opened at $270.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

