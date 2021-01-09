Diversified Trust Co Sells 832 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,150,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 73,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,508,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $97,582.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,926.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $27,987,080. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

QTWO opened at $126.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $130.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Q2’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.