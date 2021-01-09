Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 312,067 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CX. BidaskClub raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Santander cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.28.

CX stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

