Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

