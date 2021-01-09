Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after buying an additional 496,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after buying an additional 411,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

