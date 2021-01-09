Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.69

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $6.89. Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 166,739 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.26.

About Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

