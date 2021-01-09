Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $166.67 million and approximately $88,231.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 200.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 334.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

