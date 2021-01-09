DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, DogeCash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $129,846.20 and approximately $10,949.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 247.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00270407 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00026162 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,839,012 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

