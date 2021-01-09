Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Volume Hits $494.42 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $494.42 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 43% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00417917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 188.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,873,381,673 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.