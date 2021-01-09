DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0024 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. DopeCoin has a market cap of $285,490.51 and approximately $3,930.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 148.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00444572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 330.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.