Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $59.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00278396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00028869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.00 or 0.02821240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.