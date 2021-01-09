Dragonchain Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $21.71 million and approximately $239,189.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00284299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.21 or 0.02966746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,060,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.