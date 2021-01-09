DragonVein (DVC) Reaches Market Cap of $8.31 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $37.97 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,424.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.17 or 0.01450047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00165524 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

