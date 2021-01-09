DREP Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. DREP has a market capitalization of $19.16 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

