DSLA Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $273,590.00 (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $8.37 million and $273,590.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.26 or 0.03763932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00290272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

