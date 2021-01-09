Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.61

Shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and traded as low as $26.00. Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 848,995 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.69. The company has a current ratio of 56.31, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The company has a market cap of £69.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

About Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.