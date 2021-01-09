Dusk Network (DUSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.24 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $18.18 million and $2.24 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.47 or 0.03756356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00291184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

