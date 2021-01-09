Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $54,788.71 and approximately $72,129.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00044513 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001330 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002828 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,705 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

