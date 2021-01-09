e-Gulden Hits One Day Trading Volume of $538.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $3.62 million and $538.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00441260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 126% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000209 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,913 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,602 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

