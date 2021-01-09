E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.79 ($12.69).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get E.ON SE (EOAN.F) alerts:

EOAN stock opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.60. E.ON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.