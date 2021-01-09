EasyFi (EASY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.54 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $2.41 million and $4.54 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi token can now be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00011126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00106931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00700514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00218591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052381 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

EasyFi Token Trading

EasyFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

