eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Achieves $174,573.34

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, eBoost has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $174,573.34 and approximately $10.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.00434894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 132.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000204 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

