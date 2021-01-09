ECC (ECC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $476.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. ECC has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $476.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ECC has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,006.00 or 0.99932000 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00015762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001984 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00044990 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ECC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars.

