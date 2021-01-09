Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $743.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 20.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

