EchoLink Market Cap Tops $990,970.08 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $990,970.08 and approximately $49,800.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04182368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00292134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

