EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $461,295.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bit-Z, DDEX and LocalTrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,472.74 or 0.99688221 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00015902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045021 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

