Edgeless (EDG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $407,224.13

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $407,224.13 and $138.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00283477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00031022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.60 or 0.03414438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

