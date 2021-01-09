Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.82.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,508 shares of company stock worth $25,543,396. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,199,000 after purchasing an additional 803,162 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.67. 1,997,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

