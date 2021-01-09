Egretia (EGT) Market Cap Hits $2.99 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Egretia has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.29 or 0.00721316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.