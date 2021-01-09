EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Financial Review

EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of EKIMAS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EKIMAS and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EKIMAS 0 0 0 0 N/A Intersect ENT 1 5 2 0 2.13

Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $21.14, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than EKIMAS.

Volatility and Risk

EKIMAS has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EKIMAS and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EKIMAS $3.35 million 0.22 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Intersect ENT $109.14 million 6.77 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -16.48

EKIMAS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares EKIMAS and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EKIMAS N/A N/A N/A Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23%

EKIMAS Company Profile

EKIMAS Corporation develops polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It offers polymers under the ChronoFilm, ChronoFlex, ChronoThane, ChronoPrene, ChronoSil, HydroThane, HydroMed, and PolyBlend trade names. The company also manufactures specialty hydrophilic polyurethanes. It sells its products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation and changed its name to EKIMAS Corporation in March 2020. EKIMAS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

