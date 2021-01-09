ELA Coin (ELAC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.10 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00108071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00676575 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00218545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00052496 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.