Elastos (ELA) Trading 44.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $37.56 million and $5.18 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00005258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005554 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001201 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000138 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

Elastos Coin Trading

