Electra Hits Market Capitalization of $297,122.71 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a market cap of $297,122.71 and $4,082.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electra Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,600,811,539 coins and its circulating supply is 28,733,654,986 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

