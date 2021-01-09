Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECIFY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ECIFY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,475. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

