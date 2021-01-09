Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 697.88 ($9.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total transaction of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 934 ($12.20) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 849.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 736.70. Electrocomponents plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 939 ($12.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

About Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

