Electroneum Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $76.71 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,224,852,266 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

