Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $5.58

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.58 or 0.00013553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a market cap of $168.02 million and approximately $407,360.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00107454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00695993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00216387 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

