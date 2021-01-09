Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 3.5%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.10. 404,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 205,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$174.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Kenwood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,411,844.65.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 42 deeded royalties and 22 optioned properties.

