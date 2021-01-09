Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. 2,156,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,710. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after buying an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

