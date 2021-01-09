Emirex Token Market Capitalization Achieves $14.71 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, Coinsbit and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.69 or 0.04662500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00305042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EMRX is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,058,735 tokens. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

Emirex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Coinsbit and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emirex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emirex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emirex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

